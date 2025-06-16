American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $141.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.79.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

