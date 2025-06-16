Analysts Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) PT at $134.68

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $154.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day moving average is $149.99. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

