Analysts Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT at $109.70

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.70.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 21st.
NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $131.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average is $120.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $131.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69.
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.
