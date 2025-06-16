Analysts Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT at $109.70

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $970,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 121.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,319,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $9,596,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,325,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $131.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average is $120.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $131.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

