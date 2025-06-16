ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,241,400 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 4,068,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

ANPDF stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $13.97.

ANTA Sports Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.