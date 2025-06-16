Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.63.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $7,056,390.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,452,284.18. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $90.99 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.64.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.