Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 872 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 776.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $650.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.09. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $38.22.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $565.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, Director John J. Kelley III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,215.50. This represents a 169.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

