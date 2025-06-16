Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 30.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $292.16 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.03 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.33.

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.45.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

