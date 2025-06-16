Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 187 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,258,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Agree Realty by 664.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 513,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 79,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $74.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.93. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $169.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADC. Mizuho raised their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.