Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,785 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 33.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 127,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20,727.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Simulations Plus stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $383.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.97. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,344,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,062,701.07. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Simulations Plus from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

