Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys 4,848 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Benchmark Electronics worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHE. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $52.57.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $631.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

