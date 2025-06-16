Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $838,000 Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVEE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 9,916.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. CJS Securities downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of NV5 Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.89 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

