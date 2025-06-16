Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Invests $930,000 in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSWI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $4,879,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 206,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $305.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.50 and a 200-day moving average of $326.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.92. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.84 and a 1-year high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,506.24. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.38, for a total value of $60,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,252.22. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,873 shares of company stock worth $2,422,546. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

