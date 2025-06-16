Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,160. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.26, for a total transaction of $200,833.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $497,602.04. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,820. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $260.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.46. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $198.07 and a twelve month high of $263.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LH. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Laboratory Co. of America

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.