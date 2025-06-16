Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

