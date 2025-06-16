Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned 0.15% of National Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of National Research by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Research by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of National Research by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in National Research by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick E. Beans bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,975.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,690.77. This trade represents a 7.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NRC stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $365.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $27.07.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 66.52% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is 46.60%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

