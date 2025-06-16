Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Roku were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Roku by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 629 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $45,904.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,343.90. The trade was a 6.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $2,006,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,467.31. This represents a 67.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,737 shares of company stock worth $4,987,114. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $74.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.61 and a beta of 2.09. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.88.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.50 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.37.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

