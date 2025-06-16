Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,847,000 after purchasing an additional 594,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,127,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,788,000 after purchasing an additional 605,508 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,196,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,124,000 after purchasing an additional 361,616 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,064,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,305 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 159,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $22.70 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

See Also

