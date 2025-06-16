Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Baidu by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $86.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $116.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Nomura lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.82.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

