Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.28 Billion Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,420,868 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,172 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,284,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $536,200,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,667,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,313,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 318,573 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $134,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.68.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,906,221.80. This trade represents a 14.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.01, for a total value of $460,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,647,150.58. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $474.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $428.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $480.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

