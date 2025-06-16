Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,816 Shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Princeton Bancorp were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Princeton Bancorp news, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,794 shares in the company, valued at $338,607.78. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Tuchman bought 1,019 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,608.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,216. This represents a 0.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,079 shares of company stock worth $279,450 and have sold 1,933 shares worth $61,541. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $29.88 on Monday. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $207.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 67.80%.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

