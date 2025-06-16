Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 3,919 Shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report) by 4,306.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Firstsun Capital Bancorp were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSUN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSUN shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Firstsun Capital Bancorp stock opened at $33.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06. Firstsun Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $928.79 million and a PE ratio of 10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Firstsun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.11 million. Analysts expect that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Firstsun Capital Bancorp

In related news, Director John Fleshood acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $70,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,529. The trade was a 4,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Company Profile

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

Featured Articles

