Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 6,344 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 689.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 33,483 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Twin Disc in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Twin Disc Trading Up 1.4%

TWIN stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $109.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $812.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.30 million. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Twin Disc’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Twin Disc Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Articles

