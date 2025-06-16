Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report) by 269.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,835,000.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $205.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $18.82.

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

