Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 35,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBB opened at $16.83 on Monday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $230.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.90%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

