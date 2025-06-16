Bank of America Corp DE Buys 2,079 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,035 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Financial Northwest were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigogne Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,821,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth about $2,930,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

Shares of FFNW opened at $22.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.11 and a beta of 0.25. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on First Financial Northwest in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

