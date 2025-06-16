Bank of America Corp DE Buys 3,092 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC raised its stake in SuRo Capital by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 145,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 67,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 8,025.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after buying an additional 268,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSSS. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SuRo Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 16,500 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $86,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,259.94. This trade represents a 1.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

SSSS stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.73.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 801.00%.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

