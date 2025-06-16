Bank of America Corp DE Buys 62,179 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 190.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 908 Devices

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $49,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,744.40. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Spoto purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,971 shares in the company, valued at $270,145.59. This represents a 18.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

908 Devices Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of MASS opened at $7.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $262.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.29.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 109.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

Further Reading

