Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rent the Runway were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $5.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.41. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($6.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.43) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -18.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Rent the Runway to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rent the Runway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Rent the Runway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

