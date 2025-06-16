Bank of America Corp DE Has $191,000 Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,238,388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cerus were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cerus alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,721 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Cerus Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $252.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.