Bank of America Corp DE Has $206,000 Holdings in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 54,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $2.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $184.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRMR. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Larimar Therapeutics Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

