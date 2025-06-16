Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,894 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price objective on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $1.00 to $0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $67.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 77.01% and a negative return on equity of 101.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

