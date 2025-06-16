Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 508,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.05 price target (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 99,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $73,991.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.