Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,005,000.

SGDJ stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $177.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.96. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00.

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

