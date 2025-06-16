Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 2,448 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tucows were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tucows by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $19.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $220.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

