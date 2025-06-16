Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,123 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 133,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Stock Performance

STXS stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $178.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.