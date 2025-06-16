Bank of America Corp DE Sells 143,047 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 143,047 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Monro were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Monro by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 92,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 31,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Monro by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 61,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Monro by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the period.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $437.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $294.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.60 million. Monro had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently -560.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. Stephens raised Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monro from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

