Banque Transatlantique SA Acquires Shares of 1,249,658 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,249,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,300,000. Apple accounts for about 7.4% of Banque Transatlantique SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $10,477,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 923.8% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 21,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,134,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 816,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $204,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $196.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.