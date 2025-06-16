Banque Transatlantique SA Acquires Shares of 1,249,658 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,249,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,300,000. Apple accounts for about 7.4% of Banque Transatlantique SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $10,477,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 923.8% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 21,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,134,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 816,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $204,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $196.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.86.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
