Best Cannabis Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 13th

Quantum Biopharma, Greenlane, and Incannex Healthcare are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, production, distribution and support services for cannabis and hemp-based products. They give investors exposure to the medical, recreational and industrial cannabis markets—ranging from licensed growers and dispensaries to biotech firms and equipment suppliers. Prices of these stocks often fluctuate with regulatory changes, market demand and evolving legal frameworks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

Shares of Quantum Biopharma stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. 278,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. Quantum Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $21.43.

Greenlane (GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

GNLN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 585,908,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,421,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

IXHL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 18,440,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,667,494. The company has a market cap of $6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 7.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Incannex Healthcare has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

