Best Cloud Storage Stocks To Watch Now – June 13th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Alarm.com, Tuya, and GoPro are the five Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide data storage, backup and management services over the Internet rather than on local hardware. By investing in these stocks, investors gain exposure to the growing demand for scalable, secure, and on-demand digital storage solutions as businesses and consumers shift their data to cloud-based platforms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NTAP traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.61. The company had a trading volume of 565,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,242. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. NetApp has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

CVLT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.35. 93,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 0.75. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $113.83 and a 52 week high of $192.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.11.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $57.12. 89,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Shares of NYSE TUYA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 877,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,288. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Tuya has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.63.

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,444. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $130.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

