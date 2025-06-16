Better Money Decisions LLC Sells 909 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Better Money Decisions LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $27,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,046,898.48. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.24.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

