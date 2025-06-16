Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $19.20 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,546 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.9% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total value of $32,703,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,995,413.95. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. This trade represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Microsoft from $502.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $474.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $480.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $428.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.