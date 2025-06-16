Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Biomea Fusion were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMEA shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $2.36 on Monday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $88.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.23.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

