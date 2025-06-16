BIP Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BIP Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.0% of BIP Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.86.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $196.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.93. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

