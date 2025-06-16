BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 190,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 775,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 145,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 41,563 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:HYT opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.