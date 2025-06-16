Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Position Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 5,656.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,545 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,952,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,662,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,679.40. This represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:BXMT opened at $19.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -408.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.