BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $264.72 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $735.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.10 and a 200-day moving average of $250.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

