Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Charlie B. Kawwas Sells 10,000 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $248.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,893,010,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after buying an additional 17,181,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,367,819,000 after buying an additional 6,809,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.