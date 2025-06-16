Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Charlie B. Kawwas Sells 10,000 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of AVGO opened at $248.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.85.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,893,010,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after buying an additional 17,181,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,367,819,000 after buying an additional 6,809,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.09.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
