Brokerages Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Target Price at $136.45

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.45.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

IRTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $152.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on iRhythm Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 903,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,535,000 after purchasing an additional 568,261 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,249,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,818,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 563.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after buying an additional 339,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 568,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,217,000 after buying an additional 299,726 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $143.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.03. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.83% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.