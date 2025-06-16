Brokerages Set Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) PT at $274.00

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.00.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,160. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total value of $175,605.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,314.34. This trade represents a 12.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,092 shares of company stock worth $2,971,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 15,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 24,357 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of LH opened at $260.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.58 and a 200 day moving average of $239.46. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $198.07 and a 52-week high of $263.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.29%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.