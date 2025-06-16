Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Target Price at $74.09

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.09.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ URBN opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In related news, Director Kotzman Kelly Campbell sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $510,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,725. This represents a 58.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,398.04. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,158 in the last three months. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 183,272.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,079,000 after buying an additional 1,094,134 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5,565.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,038,000 after purchasing an additional 859,886 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,769,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,544,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.